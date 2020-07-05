9742 Planters Row Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

This gorgeous and well maintained single owner home in the desirable Trails of West Frisco neighborhood boasts premium finishes including hardwood flooring, beautiful upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, and an open concept living area. Downstairs you will find the master, a second guest bedroom, and study. Upstairs enjoy three bedrooms and an open bonus room. Take a step outside and enjoy a spacious yard and the fantastic neighborhood offerings of two pools, tennis courts, and extensive trails. Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD schools the neighborhood.