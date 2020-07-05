All apartments in Frisco
9742 Planters Row Drive

9742 Planters Row Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9742 Planters Row Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This gorgeous and well maintained single owner home in the desirable Trails of West Frisco neighborhood boasts premium finishes including hardwood flooring, beautiful upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, and an open concept living area. Downstairs you will find the master, a second guest bedroom, and study. Upstairs enjoy three bedrooms and an open bonus room. Take a step outside and enjoy a spacious yard and the fantastic neighborhood offerings of two pools, tennis courts, and extensive trails. Highly acclaimed Frisco ISD schools the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9742 Planters Row Drive have any available units?
9742 Planters Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9742 Planters Row Drive have?
Some of 9742 Planters Row Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9742 Planters Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9742 Planters Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9742 Planters Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9742 Planters Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9742 Planters Row Drive offer parking?
No, 9742 Planters Row Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9742 Planters Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9742 Planters Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9742 Planters Row Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9742 Planters Row Drive has a pool.
Does 9742 Planters Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 9742 Planters Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9742 Planters Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9742 Planters Row Drive has units with dishwashers.

