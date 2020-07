Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful bright and open four bedrooms two baths 1.5 story with only a game room on second floor located above the garage. Fourth bedroom with french doors is located at entry which could be used as a study or office. Kitchen, breakfast area and family room are light and bright with natural light coming through wall windows overlooking large backyard and skylight above kitchen ceiling. Ready for new tenants.