Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 stories house located in Frisco ISD with top rated schools. House has 4 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, one large master bedroom with walk in closet, spacious kitchen with natural stone and granite. Family room has hardwood flooring and carpet, where as in living area it has ceramic tiles. The house has child safe well kept backyard with covered patio. It has access for the community pool and playground.