Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9580 Magnolia Road

9580 Magnolia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9580 Magnolia Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Gorgeously updated home on desirable corner lot with large, treed backyard. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts of a large island with butcher block counter top, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features access to one of two covered patios. Both bathrooms feature granite counter tops and stylish ceramic tile. All this, plus its located in coveted Frisco ISD Walking distance to Downtown Frisco's entertainment district and Commons Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

