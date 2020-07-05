9580 Magnolia Road

Amenities

Gorgeously updated home on desirable corner lot with large, treed backyard. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen boasts of a large island with butcher block counter top, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features access to one of two covered patios. Both bathrooms feature granite counter tops and stylish ceramic tile. All this, plus its located in coveted Frisco ISD Walking distance to Downtown Frisco's entertainment district and Commons Park.