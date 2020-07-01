9570 Revolution Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Center heart of Frisco! Beautiful 4BR 2BA+1Formal Dinning that can be perfectly used as office. Huge landscaped backyard with GORGEOUSW PERGOLA AND FIRE PIT that you will love it so much! Spacious kitchen with island and elegent lighting and loads of cabinet. Spacious family room with handsome brick Fire Place. Master Bath With CUSTOMED CLOSET SYSTEM and garden tub duel sink vanity. THE HOUSE IS Ceramic Tile THROUGH OUT and super easy to keep it clean. Community pool&park, GREAT SCHOOLS!!! Pets are case by case. all information are deemed to be accurate but not guaranteed.