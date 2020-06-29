9513 THORNCLIFF Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Located in the heart of Frisco, this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3-bathroom house boasts fresh paint and carpet throughout the entire home and a new fence. Great dining room. With an open kitchen that opens to the breakfast room and family room, this home is perfect for entertaining guests. Good size kitchen features gas cook top and plenty of counter and cabinet space.Master bedroom has a charming bay window perfect for a sitting area. Upstairs you will find a roomy game room and spacious secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with open patio is great to enjoy the outdoors. Fridge stays. Great location just minutes away from Frisco Athletic Center, Collin College, highways, The Star, parks, restaurants and shopping.