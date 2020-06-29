All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 10 2020

9513 THORNCLIFF Drive

9513 Thorncliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9513 Thorncliff Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Frisco, this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3-bathroom house boasts fresh paint and carpet throughout the entire home and a new fence. Great dining room. With an open kitchen that opens to the breakfast room and family room, this home is perfect for entertaining guests. Good size kitchen features gas cook top and plenty of counter and cabinet space.Master bedroom has a charming bay window perfect for a sitting area. Upstairs you will find a roomy game room and spacious secondary bedrooms. Large backyard with open patio is great to enjoy the outdoors. Fridge stays. Great location just minutes away from Frisco Athletic Center, Collin College, highways, The Star, parks, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive have any available units?
9513 THORNCLIFF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive have?
Some of 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9513 THORNCLIFF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive offers parking.
Does 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive have a pool?
No, 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive have accessible units?
No, 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9513 THORNCLIFF Drive has units with dishwashers.

