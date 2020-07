Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking

Located in the heart of Frisco, this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home features an open and bright layout with laminate floors, new tile, new fence and fresh paint throughout the entire home. This home is perfect for entertaining guests. Just minutes away from Frisco Athletic Center, Collin College, the new Lebanon Trail HS.