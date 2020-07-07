All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9 N Canyon Crest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9 N Canyon Crest Court
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM

9 N Canyon Crest Court

9 Canyon Crest Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
Stonebriar
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9 Canyon Crest Ct, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Next Level Luxury! $150K+ upgrades located in the coveted Stonebriar Country Club Course. Mesmerising views from Kitchen, family, Master, Living, 2nd bdr. overlooking greenbelt, golf course and rooftops. Kitchen, Family, Master bth, Secondary bath totally renovated. Kitchen features Thermadore Appliances, Deckton island, quartz countertops and backsplash. Master bath with quartz, seamless shower and soaking tub. Enjoy Three fireplaces, newest lighting,and Travertine floors. Backyard oasis with plenty of green space. LEASED WITH FURNITURE, (Pratical sophistication). Location…you can’t beat, 1 mile within Toyota Headquarters, Legacy West, The Star, Hwy. 121 and N. Dallas Toll. Come make this home yours

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 N Canyon Crest Court have any available units?
9 N Canyon Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 N Canyon Crest Court have?
Some of 9 N Canyon Crest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 N Canyon Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
9 N Canyon Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 N Canyon Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 9 N Canyon Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9 N Canyon Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 9 N Canyon Crest Court offers parking.
Does 9 N Canyon Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 N Canyon Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 N Canyon Crest Court have a pool?
Yes, 9 N Canyon Crest Court has a pool.
Does 9 N Canyon Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 9 N Canyon Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9 N Canyon Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 N Canyon Crest Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District