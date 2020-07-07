9 N Canyon Crest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Next Level Luxury! $150K+ upgrades located in the coveted Stonebriar Country Club Course. Mesmerising views from Kitchen, family, Master, Living, 2nd bdr. overlooking greenbelt, golf course and rooftops. Kitchen, Family, Master bth, Secondary bath totally renovated. Kitchen features Thermadore Appliances, Deckton island, quartz countertops and backsplash. Master bath with quartz, seamless shower and soaking tub. Enjoy Three fireplaces, newest lighting,and Travertine floors. Backyard oasis with plenty of green space. LEASED WITH FURNITURE, (Pratical sophistication). Location…you can’t beat, 1 mile within Toyota Headquarters, Legacy West, The Star, Hwy. 121 and N. Dallas Toll. Come make this home yours