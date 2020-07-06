All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019

8819 Holly Street

8819 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

8819 Holly Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Immediate occupancy! Totally REMODELED ONE STORY townhome with open plan and private fenced small yard with a large covered patio. Sought after Hickory Street Village has a community pool and clubhouse. HOA maintains front yard. Features a new refrigerator & oven, new washer & dryer, new blinds, vaulted ceilings, extensive wood-grain tile floors, ceiling fans, updated fixtures, attic storage space, and lush landscaping. Master has granite vanities with twin sinks, big bathtub, frameless glass shower and gigantic walk-in closet. Split bedrooms share a luxurious hall bathroom. Prime location in the heart of Frisco. Close to dining, shopping, Toyota Center, Dallas Cowboys Frisco Star, Frisco Square, Main Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Holly Street have any available units?
8819 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8819 Holly Street have?
Some of 8819 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 8819 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8819 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 8819 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8819 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Holly Street have a pool?
Yes, 8819 Holly Street has a pool.
Does 8819 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 8819 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8819 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.

