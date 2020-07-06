8819 Holly Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Immediate occupancy! Totally REMODELED ONE STORY townhome with open plan and private fenced small yard with a large covered patio. Sought after Hickory Street Village has a community pool and clubhouse. HOA maintains front yard. Features a new refrigerator & oven, new washer & dryer, new blinds, vaulted ceilings, extensive wood-grain tile floors, ceiling fans, updated fixtures, attic storage space, and lush landscaping. Master has granite vanities with twin sinks, big bathtub, frameless glass shower and gigantic walk-in closet. Split bedrooms share a luxurious hall bathroom. Prime location in the heart of Frisco. Close to dining, shopping, Toyota Center, Dallas Cowboys Frisco Star, Frisco Square, Main Street!