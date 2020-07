Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home Upgraded in 2018 with New Granite Countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, New Carpets, New Paintings and New Stove Top. Spacious living room with high ceiling. Quiet Master bedroom next to backyard. Large backyard for kids and pet to play. Safe and friendly neighborhood. Excellent schools. Community pool and golf court are nearby. Convenient location with minutes driving to Dallas Tollway and shopping plazas.