Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Well-maintained condo in the heart of Frisco, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, washer dryer hookups, with patio. Laminate floor in living and dining room. SS Fridge included. Close to everything! Four units in the building. This unit is at the 1st floor, the size is around 850 sqft.