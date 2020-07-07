8665 Robertson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Location, Neighborhood, Schools. 4Bedroom-3.5Baths-Master Down*Wood Floors downstairs*Ceramic tile in the Wet Areas*Split Vanities in Master & Jetted Deep Soaking Tub with Separate Shower*Carpet in upstairs bedrooms replaced 2019*Kitchen has granite and stainless appliances most replaced in 2019*Granite Counters*Gas Cooktop*Includes Kitchen Fridge*Great floorplan with stacked double height formals in the front, game room and 3bedrooms upstairs*2 rooms share Jack&Jill bath with a 3rd bath for the 3rd bedrooms upstairs*Fresh paint inside and outside in 2019*Community Pool and Playground*Ready for immediate occupancy* Small pets ok with deposit*prefer 2 year lease.