Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8665 Robertson Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:14 AM

8665 Robertson Drive

8665 Robertson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8665 Robertson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Location, Neighborhood, Schools. 4Bedroom-3.5Baths-Master Down*Wood Floors downstairs*Ceramic tile in the Wet Areas*Split Vanities in Master & Jetted Deep Soaking Tub with Separate Shower*Carpet in upstairs bedrooms replaced 2019*Kitchen has granite and stainless appliances most replaced in 2019*Granite Counters*Gas Cooktop*Includes Kitchen Fridge*Great floorplan with stacked double height formals in the front, game room and 3bedrooms upstairs*2 rooms share Jack&Jill bath with a 3rd bath for the 3rd bedrooms upstairs*Fresh paint inside and outside in 2019*Community Pool and Playground*Ready for immediate occupancy* Small pets ok with deposit*prefer 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8665 Robertson Drive have any available units?
8665 Robertson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8665 Robertson Drive have?
Some of 8665 Robertson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8665 Robertson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8665 Robertson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8665 Robertson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8665 Robertson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8665 Robertson Drive offer parking?
No, 8665 Robertson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8665 Robertson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8665 Robertson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8665 Robertson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8665 Robertson Drive has a pool.
Does 8665 Robertson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8665 Robertson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8665 Robertson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8665 Robertson Drive has units with dishwashers.

