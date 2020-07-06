8600 Moraine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Frisco area. The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard plus a small covered porch. The interior has plenty carpet through out, Formal dining and office are located in the front of the home as well as a small living space. With the main living area in the center of the home with a fireplace. Kitchen comes with backsplash, granite counter tops and tile flooring with a good sized breakfast nook. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.