Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8600 Moraine Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:56 AM

8600 Moraine Drive

8600 Moraine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8600 Moraine Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Frisco area. The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard plus a small covered porch. The interior has plenty carpet through out, Formal dining and office are located in the front of the home as well as a small living space. With the main living area in the center of the home with a fireplace. Kitchen comes with backsplash, granite counter tops and tile flooring with a good sized breakfast nook. The home is located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 Moraine Drive have any available units?
8600 Moraine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 Moraine Drive have?
Some of 8600 Moraine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 Moraine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8600 Moraine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 Moraine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8600 Moraine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8600 Moraine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8600 Moraine Drive offers parking.
Does 8600 Moraine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 Moraine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 Moraine Drive have a pool?
No, 8600 Moraine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8600 Moraine Drive have accessible units?
No, 8600 Moraine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 Moraine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 Moraine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

