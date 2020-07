Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Best school area. A lot of updates. Brand New Carpet!!!! New cook top range, new hot water heater, new carpet, freshly painted, new glass windows, new bath room fixtures and lights, new oven, new concrete driveway, new dishwasher. And large storage in back yard. Within short walking distance of city parks.