Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8425 Chapote Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

8425 Chapote Road

8425 Chapote Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8425 Chapote Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Lovely brand new 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 1 office, 3 full baths, 1 dining, 2293 square feet. Home features walk-in pantry, cathedral ceiling in the master, 2 master closets, master bath walk-in shower & tube. Nailed down wood floors & 2” wood blinds throughout. Community club & pool provides following facilities: Water oasis with 2 resort pools; Splash pad & grills; Orchard House amenity center with café, fitness center, meeting space & outdoor dining; 5 nature-inspired parks including a dog park; Concert pavilion; Catch and release finishing lake with pier; Mature trees & walking trail throughout the 735-acre master-planned community. 2 year lease preferred. $180 per month for HOA fee paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8425 Chapote Road have any available units?
8425 Chapote Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8425 Chapote Road have?
Some of 8425 Chapote Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8425 Chapote Road currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Chapote Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Chapote Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8425 Chapote Road is pet friendly.
Does 8425 Chapote Road offer parking?
Yes, 8425 Chapote Road offers parking.
Does 8425 Chapote Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8425 Chapote Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Chapote Road have a pool?
Yes, 8425 Chapote Road has a pool.
Does 8425 Chapote Road have accessible units?
No, 8425 Chapote Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Chapote Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 Chapote Road has units with dishwashers.

