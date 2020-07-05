8060 New Kent Road

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home in Queen's Gate. Low maintenance yard with a covered patio. Master suite has a custom closet system, sitting area, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Open kitchen into family room and breakfast area. Separate dining room and office with french doors. Upstairs you'll find super plush new carpet with a massive game room and two good sized bedrooms all sharing a full bath. Additional half bath downstairs. Great community with a gorgeous pool, parks and walking paths. This one won't last long at this price!