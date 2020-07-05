All apartments in Frisco
8060 New Kent Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:14 PM

8060 New Kent Road

Location

8060 New Kent Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful 2 story home in Queen's Gate. Low maintenance yard with a covered patio. Master suite has a custom closet system, sitting area, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Open kitchen into family room and breakfast area. Separate dining room and office with french doors. Upstairs you'll find super plush new carpet with a massive game room and two good sized bedrooms all sharing a full bath. Additional half bath downstairs. Great community with a gorgeous pool, parks and walking paths. This one won't last long at this price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8060 New Kent Road have any available units?
8060 New Kent Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8060 New Kent Road have?
Some of 8060 New Kent Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8060 New Kent Road currently offering any rent specials?
8060 New Kent Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8060 New Kent Road pet-friendly?
No, 8060 New Kent Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8060 New Kent Road offer parking?
No, 8060 New Kent Road does not offer parking.
Does 8060 New Kent Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8060 New Kent Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8060 New Kent Road have a pool?
Yes, 8060 New Kent Road has a pool.
Does 8060 New Kent Road have accessible units?
No, 8060 New Kent Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8060 New Kent Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8060 New Kent Road has units with dishwashers.

