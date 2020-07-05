8052 Peacock Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room microwave

Location, Location, easy access to EVERYWHERE!! Beautiful two story in the heart of Frisco, right next to Preson road. Natural light abounds with walls of windows throughout, and brand new

nail down handscraped oak floors. The entry with staircase lures you into the open floorplan, gourmet island kitchen, with formal dining room, formal dining room,family room and guest bedroom.

Upstairs features master bath suite, walk in closet, oversized game room, and 2 beds.

This home has it all! Please verify all info.