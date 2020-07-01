All apartments in Frisco
8 Southern Hills Court

8 Southern Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

8 Southern Hills Court, Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Next Level Luxury! $200k in updates including a NEW ROOF! Cul-de-sac, Steve Roberts Custom Home on 11th tee of the coveted Stonebriar Country Club Course! COMPLETELY UPDATED! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fridge, custom cabinets, STUNNING herringbone floors and more! Hand scraped wood through out, no carpet anywhere! Mesmerizing views of the golf course from the master bedroom, 2 living rooms and the backyard oasis. Oversized Master suite downstairs. Custom sparkling pool and spa, large grass area and dog run. Come make this your home before someone else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Southern Hills Court have any available units?
8 Southern Hills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Southern Hills Court have?
Some of 8 Southern Hills Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Southern Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Southern Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Southern Hills Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Southern Hills Court is pet friendly.
Does 8 Southern Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 8 Southern Hills Court offers parking.
Does 8 Southern Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Southern Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Southern Hills Court have a pool?
Yes, 8 Southern Hills Court has a pool.
Does 8 Southern Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Southern Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Southern Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Southern Hills Court has units with dishwashers.

