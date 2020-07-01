8 Southern Hills Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Next Level Luxury! $200k in updates including a NEW ROOF! Cul-de-sac, Steve Roberts Custom Home on 11th tee of the coveted Stonebriar Country Club Course! COMPLETELY UPDATED! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, fridge, custom cabinets, STUNNING herringbone floors and more! Hand scraped wood through out, no carpet anywhere! Mesmerizing views of the golf course from the master bedroom, 2 living rooms and the backyard oasis. Oversized Master suite downstairs. Custom sparkling pool and spa, large grass area and dog run. Come make this your home before someone else does!