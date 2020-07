Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Great light and bright 3 bedroom home in Frisco schools. Hardwood floors in downstairs living area, new carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile in all wet areas, tall ceilings. Master bedroom is downstairs and two big bedrooms up. Big backyard with large trees and a great patio off the kitchen. Great value.