Location! Location! Beautiful home located in the heart of Frisco, close to Preston, 5 billion dollar investment in Frisco. 5 mins to 121, Toyota, Chase, Liberty Mutual offices. Wood, laminate flooring throughout. No carpet! Beautiful porcelain tiles in wet areas. Granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Easy to maintain backyard with patio to enjoy your morning coffee. Quiet subdivision and excellent Frisco schools. Well maintained and clean. Make this your family home!