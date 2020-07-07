7769 Laurel Valley Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool tennis court extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Azalea Plan Located on a quiet street - Great Curb Appeal - Oversized 2 car garage with plenty of room for golf cart or extra storage. Covered front porch & covered rear patio plus open patio with well landscaped yard. Interior has separate study with French doors, large master bedroom & master bath w-dual sinks & walk-in shower. Guest bedroom has its own bath. Kitchen features 42 in. cabs, breakfast bar & is open to living & dining areas. Large utility has washtub sink & cabinets. AGE RETSTRICTED COMMUNITY one person must be 55 or over. State of the art workout facilities, indoor track, library, indoor & outdoor pools, tennis (use of amenities included in lease).