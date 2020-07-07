All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 775 Caveson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
775 Caveson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

775 Caveson Drive

775 Caveson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

775 Caveson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Breathtaking 4 bed, 4 bath, 3893 sq. ft., 2 story home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Incredible gourmet island kitchen features trendy brick back splash, granite, stylish lighting, tons of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Beautiful breakfast area with office nook. Lovely living room with cozy brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings & lots of windows. Formal dining and study. Perfect for natural lighting! Over-sized master suite features spa like luxurious tub and walk in frame less shower. Split level game room features additional study nook. 3 car garage with epoxy floors and huge laundry room. Covered patio and corner lot.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Caveson Drive have any available units?
775 Caveson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 Caveson Drive have?
Some of 775 Caveson Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Caveson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
775 Caveson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Caveson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 775 Caveson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 775 Caveson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 775 Caveson Drive offers parking.
Does 775 Caveson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 Caveson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Caveson Drive have a pool?
No, 775 Caveson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 775 Caveson Drive have accessible units?
No, 775 Caveson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Caveson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 Caveson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District