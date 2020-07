Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful 4-3-2 Home on a Large Corner Lot, Located in the center of Frisco, Updates 2016 includes Paint, Carpet, Ceiling fans and light fixtures. Master is Down and Second Bedroom Down Can Be an Office. Open Floor Plan, Large Family with Wood Burning Fireplace. Two Addition Bedrooms and Game room Upstairs. Great Neighborhood, Nearby Tons of Shopping and Dinning Options. Frisco Schools!