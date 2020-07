Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets gym pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room pool

4 Bed and 3 bath. Community Pool This unique floor plan has 2 bedrooms down. One being the master with bay window with walk in closets, double sinks with a long vanity. Separate stand up shower & garden tub. The other bedroom down has its own bath. This bedroom makes a great office or exercise room. Up stairs you have two over sized bedrooms, bath and large game room .