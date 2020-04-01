7580 Lancelot Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

* *Lease start date 9-1-2020, available to show now ** Tastefully updated one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with ceramic tile, laminate floors, granite counter-tops! formal dining, generous family room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Master suite offers luxury bath with double sinks, stand up shower and garden tub. Backyard features covered patio perfect for entertaining. Just minutes from Stonebriar Mall, HWY 121 , and entertainment. Photos are from previous listing before move in. 2 PETS CASE BY CASE (no more than 25lb),