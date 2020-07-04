GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER AND 3 BEDROOMS. 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS OFFICE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKING FAMILY ROOM. GRANITE COUNTER TOP. EXTRA SPACE ABOVE THE GARAGE FOR STORAGE. CUTE ONE STORY WITH 2.5 BATH IS HARD TO FIND. CLSOE TO SCHOOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7529 Rockyridge Drive have any available units?
7529 Rockyridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7529 Rockyridge Drive have?
Some of 7529 Rockyridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7529 Rockyridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7529 Rockyridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.