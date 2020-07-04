7529 Rockyridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH MASTER AND 3 BEDROOMS. 4TH BEDROOM COULD BE USED AS OFFICE. KITCHEN OVER LOOKING FAMILY ROOM. GRANITE COUNTER TOP. EXTRA SPACE ABOVE THE GARAGE FOR STORAGE. CUTE ONE STORY WITH 2.5 BATH IS HARD TO FIND. CLSOE TO SCHOOL.