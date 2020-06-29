7313 David Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Located in the heart of Frisco, this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home is within minutes from Dallas North Tollway and walking distance to Bright Elementary and Frisco HS. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances and laminate or wood floors throughout entire house. Sunny breakfast area with window seat. Gorgeous backyard wit mature trees and covered patio for summer BBQ's. New AC 2015, new water heater 2018, and fresh paint.