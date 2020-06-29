All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:30 AM

7313 David Drive

7313 David Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7313 David Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Located in the heart of Frisco, this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom home is within minutes from Dallas North Tollway and walking distance to Bright Elementary and Frisco HS. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless appliances and laminate or wood floors throughout entire house. Sunny breakfast area with window seat. Gorgeous backyard wit mature trees and covered patio for summer BBQ's. New AC 2015, new water heater 2018, and fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 David Drive have any available units?
7313 David Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 David Drive have?
Some of 7313 David Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 David Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7313 David Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 David Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7313 David Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7313 David Drive offer parking?
No, 7313 David Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7313 David Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 David Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 David Drive have a pool?
No, 7313 David Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7313 David Drive have accessible units?
No, 7313 David Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 David Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7313 David Drive has units with dishwashers.

