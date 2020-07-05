All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7261 Juniper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7261 Juniper Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:54 AM

7261 Juniper Drive

7261 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7261 Juniper Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful well-maintained 5 bedroom house in the heart of Frisco! Right across Warren Sports Complex. Minutes from DNT and Preston Road. Top-rated Frisco ISD Schools! Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Fully upgraded Kitchen with Quartz counters and like-new appliances! Property comes with refrigerator, washer-dryer and outdoor grill. Compact, private yard.... perfect to entertain and easy to maintain! HOA fees included in rent. MUST SEE!!! This one will go fast! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE AND HAVE TO BE APPROVED BY LANDLORD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7261 Juniper Drive have any available units?
7261 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7261 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 7261 Juniper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7261 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7261 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7261 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7261 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7261 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7261 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 7261 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7261 Juniper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7261 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 7261 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7261 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 7261 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7261 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7261 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District