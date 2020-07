Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute 3 bed, 2 full bath home. Located in walking distance to all that the Rail District has to offer in downtown Frisco. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Massive fenced back yard. Paved driveway for parking on side of home. Brand-new carpet will be installed throughout the home. Includes washing machine, dryer and refrigerator in kitchen.