Great location close to Preston and Rolater. Big master bedroom is separate to the other 2 bedrooms. large family room with gas fireplace. Second living can be study or play room. Island kitchen with gas cooktop. Updated flooring and light fixtures throughout. Good size back yard with board-on-board fence. Moev in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7008 Chardonnay Drive have any available units?
7008 Chardonnay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Chardonnay Drive have?
Some of 7008 Chardonnay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Chardonnay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Chardonnay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.