691 Kimblewick Drive
691 Kimblewick Drive

691 Kimblewick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

691 Kimblewick Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Immaculate Patio home on oversized lot in Frisco ISD! This property features an open floor plan with numerous upgrades including wood floors, crown molding, 8 ft doors, family room with soaring ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and so much more! First floor master with spa­ like master bath and garden tub, granite counters and framed mirror. The second floor features spacious gameroom, 2 bedrooms, and bath. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn maintenance. Fenced backyard, sprinkler system and extra parking spot at rear driveway. Easy access to Hwy 380 and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Kimblewick Drive have any available units?
691 Kimblewick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 Kimblewick Drive have?
Some of 691 Kimblewick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Kimblewick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
691 Kimblewick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Kimblewick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 691 Kimblewick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 691 Kimblewick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 691 Kimblewick Drive offers parking.
Does 691 Kimblewick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Kimblewick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Kimblewick Drive have a pool?
No, 691 Kimblewick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 691 Kimblewick Drive have accessible units?
No, 691 Kimblewick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Kimblewick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Kimblewick Drive has units with dishwashers.

