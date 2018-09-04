691 Kimblewick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Immaculate Patio home on oversized lot in Frisco ISD! This property features an open floor plan with numerous upgrades including wood floors, crown molding, 8 ft doors, family room with soaring ceilings, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and so much more! First floor master with spa­ like master bath and garden tub, granite counters and framed mirror. The second floor features spacious gameroom, 2 bedrooms, and bath. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn maintenance. Fenced backyard, sprinkler system and extra parking spot at rear driveway. Easy access to Hwy 380 and Dallas North Tollway.