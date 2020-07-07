6837 Livorno Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love the location and feel of this property. This home is spacious offering 2 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a deck off the master, has a very large walk in closet and the master bath has a separate shower and bath. Lots of storage space and a two car rear entry garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, newly installed laminate flooring in the first floor. Fantastic location and proximity to 121, Tollway and shopping. Fabulous FRISCO ISD!!!