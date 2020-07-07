All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:15 AM

6837 Livorno Lane

6837 Livorno Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6837 Livorno Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love the location and feel of this property. This home is spacious offering 2 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a deck off the master, has a very large walk in closet and the master bath has a separate shower and bath. Lots of storage space and a two car rear entry garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, top of the line cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, newly installed laminate flooring in the first floor. Fantastic location and proximity to 121, Tollway and shopping. Fabulous FRISCO ISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6837 Livorno Lane have any available units?
6837 Livorno Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6837 Livorno Lane have?
Some of 6837 Livorno Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6837 Livorno Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6837 Livorno Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6837 Livorno Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6837 Livorno Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6837 Livorno Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6837 Livorno Lane offers parking.
Does 6837 Livorno Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6837 Livorno Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6837 Livorno Lane have a pool?
No, 6837 Livorno Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6837 Livorno Lane have accessible units?
No, 6837 Livorno Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6837 Livorno Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6837 Livorno Lane has units with dishwashers.

