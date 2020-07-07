All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

Location

6782 Tailwater Trl, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
media room
Executive Toll brother built Mediterranean style 4 bedrooms and 4 & half bathrooms. Close to major shopping , entertainment in Frisco, easy access to 121 and Dallas Tollway. Open floor plan. Gorgeous front iron door facing water fountain! Master suite downstairs with tray ceiling & huge closet, bath with duel vanities, upgraded tub, separate shower. Custom light fixtures. Study off the entry with double French door. Two story foyer opens to the formal dining room and a beautiful curved staircase, an impressive & extended kitchen with an oversized 12 foot island & a large walk-in pantry, one guest private suite downstairs, two private suites, game and media room up!
Club house and community center included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6782 Tailwater Trail have any available units?
6782 Tailwater Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6782 Tailwater Trail have?
Some of 6782 Tailwater Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6782 Tailwater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6782 Tailwater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6782 Tailwater Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6782 Tailwater Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6782 Tailwater Trail offer parking?
No, 6782 Tailwater Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6782 Tailwater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6782 Tailwater Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6782 Tailwater Trail have a pool?
No, 6782 Tailwater Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6782 Tailwater Trail have accessible units?
No, 6782 Tailwater Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6782 Tailwater Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6782 Tailwater Trail has units with dishwashers.

