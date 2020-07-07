6782 Tailwater Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse media room

Executive Toll brother built Mediterranean style 4 bedrooms and 4 & half bathrooms. Close to major shopping , entertainment in Frisco, easy access to 121 and Dallas Tollway. Open floor plan. Gorgeous front iron door facing water fountain! Master suite downstairs with tray ceiling & huge closet, bath with duel vanities, upgraded tub, separate shower. Custom light fixtures. Study off the entry with double French door. Two story foyer opens to the formal dining room and a beautiful curved staircase, an impressive & extended kitchen with an oversized 12 foot island & a large walk-in pantry, one guest private suite downstairs, two private suites, game and media room up!

Club house and community center included!