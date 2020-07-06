All apartments in Frisco
6720 Pistoia Drive

6720 Pistoia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6720 Pistoia Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fantastic townhome located in Bella Casa! On one of the few prime lots with fenced side yard, this home features 2 bedrooms downstairs, full bath, laundry and game room. New carpet in both bedrooms and all newly refinished hardwoods throughout the 1st and 2nd floors. Upstairs features a true open concept kitchen, living and dining space. Dining and living room have an abundance of natural light and living room has a private balcony overlooking yard. Large master retreat has vaulted ceilings, garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower and large WIC. Upgrades include new fixtures, new paint, epoxy garage floor, new microwave and fresh landscaping! Easy access to DNT, The Star, Legacy West and Stonebriar Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 Pistoia Drive have any available units?
6720 Pistoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6720 Pistoia Drive have?
Some of 6720 Pistoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 Pistoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6720 Pistoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 Pistoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6720 Pistoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6720 Pistoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6720 Pistoia Drive offers parking.
Does 6720 Pistoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 Pistoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 Pistoia Drive have a pool?
No, 6720 Pistoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6720 Pistoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6720 Pistoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 Pistoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 Pistoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

