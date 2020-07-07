6697 Catalina Lane

Amenities

Stunning Estate Series single story Home in Frisco Lakes. This home sits on a large fenced corner lot. Custom kitchen cabinets, pendant lights, 5 burner gas stove, huge kitchen island with tons of storage, granite counter tops. Owner screened in the back patio perfect to sit in the evening and entertain guest. Enhanced garage includes two plus golf cart garage, four foot extension and additional 16x10 work or storage area. Neighborhood is a Sr Adult 55+Living with Golf course and golf cart community, 3 pools, Gym, 3 Amenity centers, Library, Horseshoes, Exercise classes, tennis and pickle ball courts, basketball court, bocce ball.