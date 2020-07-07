All apartments in Frisco
6697 Catalina Lane
6697 Catalina Lane

6697 Catalina Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6697 Catalina Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Estate Series single story Home in Frisco Lakes. This home sits on a large fenced corner lot. Custom kitchen cabinets, pendant lights, 5 burner gas stove, huge kitchen island with tons of storage, granite counter tops. Owner screened in the back patio perfect to sit in the evening and entertain guest. Enhanced garage includes two plus golf cart garage, four foot extension and additional 16x10 work or storage area. Neighborhood is a Sr Adult 55+Living with Golf course and golf cart community, 3 pools, Gym, 3 Amenity centers, Library, Horseshoes, Exercise classes, tennis and pickle ball courts, basketball court, bocce ball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6697 Catalina Lane have any available units?
6697 Catalina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6697 Catalina Lane have?
Some of 6697 Catalina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6697 Catalina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6697 Catalina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6697 Catalina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6697 Catalina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6697 Catalina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6697 Catalina Lane offers parking.
Does 6697 Catalina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6697 Catalina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6697 Catalina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6697 Catalina Lane has a pool.
Does 6697 Catalina Lane have accessible units?
No, 6697 Catalina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6697 Catalina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6697 Catalina Lane has units with dishwashers.

