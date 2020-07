Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Open floorplan, lots of natural light, new carpet, new paint and updated fixtures. Granite kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, custom shelving, stainless steel appliances and french doors to HUGE private backyard with fantastic open patio and direct access to walking trail. Oversized master with his and her vanities and walk in closet with builtins. Large loft gameroom. Steps away from community pool and park. Excellent location!