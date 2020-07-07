All apartments in Frisco
5829 Country View Lane
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:14 AM

5829 Country View Lane

5829 Country View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5829 Country View Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brick & Stone create charming elevation on WEST FRISCO home on CORNER LOT! Rotunda entrance, crown moldings, natural light & rich architecture - sure to delight! Tile floors complement high traffic areas. Family Room boasts soaring ceilings & caststone fireplace. Island kitchen offers 42 in cabinets & granite counters! Delightful Master suite with custom closet! Guest room on 1st. Game & Media with wet bar on 2nd. Deep yard with autogate!

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Country View Lane have any available units?
5829 Country View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Country View Lane have?
Some of 5829 Country View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Country View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Country View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Country View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Country View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Country View Lane offer parking?
No, 5829 Country View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5829 Country View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Country View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Country View Lane have a pool?
No, 5829 Country View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Country View Lane have accessible units?
No, 5829 Country View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Country View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5829 Country View Lane has units with dishwashers.

