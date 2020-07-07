5829 Country View Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick & Stone create charming elevation on WEST FRISCO home on CORNER LOT! Rotunda entrance, crown moldings, natural light & rich architecture - sure to delight! Tile floors complement high traffic areas. Family Room boasts soaring ceilings & caststone fireplace. Island kitchen offers 42 in cabinets & granite counters! Delightful Master suite with custom closet! Guest room on 1st. Game & Media with wet bar on 2nd. Deep yard with autogate!



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.