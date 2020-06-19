5791 Midnight Moon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room volleyball court

Beautiful Home that backs up to greenbelt with tons of upgrades, perfect for family and entertaining. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a media room, multiple living and dining areas! Gorgeous spiral staircase with custom iron spindles. Backyard is a jaw dropping oasis overlooking greenbelt. Amenities include a community center with a gym, multiple swimming pools, huge private pond, volleyball court, basketball court and a play ground. This home and community has much to offer!