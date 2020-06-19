5791 Midnight Moon Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Home that backs up to greenbelt with tons of upgrades, perfect for family and entertaining. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a media room, multiple living and dining areas! Gorgeous spiral staircase with custom iron spindles. Backyard is a jaw dropping oasis overlooking greenbelt. Amenities include a community center with a gym, multiple swimming pools, huge private pond, volleyball court, basketball court and a play ground. This home and community has much to offer!