Frisco, TX
5791 Midnight Moon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5791 Midnight Moon Drive

5791 Midnight Moon Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5791 Midnight Moon Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Beautiful Home that backs up to greenbelt with tons of upgrades, perfect for family and entertaining. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a media room, multiple living and dining areas! Gorgeous spiral staircase with custom iron spindles. Backyard is a jaw dropping oasis overlooking greenbelt. Amenities include a community center with a gym, multiple swimming pools, huge private pond, volleyball court, basketball court and a play ground. This home and community has much to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5791 Midnight Moon Drive have any available units?
5791 Midnight Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5791 Midnight Moon Drive have?
Some of 5791 Midnight Moon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5791 Midnight Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5791 Midnight Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5791 Midnight Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5791 Midnight Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5791 Midnight Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5791 Midnight Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 5791 Midnight Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5791 Midnight Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5791 Midnight Moon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5791 Midnight Moon Drive has a pool.
Does 5791 Midnight Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5791 Midnight Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5791 Midnight Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5791 Midnight Moon Drive has units with dishwashers.

