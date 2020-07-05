All apartments in Frisco
5400 Lakeland Drive

5400 Lakeland Drive
Location

5400 Lakeland Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great location and schools! Upgraded home on an oversized Golf Course lot with water views in Plantation Resort! Soaring entry, wood floors, plantation shutters, wrought iron spindle staircase & fresh paint. Family Room w-gas log fireplace enjoys views of the backyard. kitchen boasts granite cntrs, new s-steel double ovens, gas cooking & stone backsplsh. Master Suite down w-dual sinks, jetted tub & frameless shower. 2nd floor offers Game Room w-large balcony & oversized bedrms. Relax outdoors on the covered patio & pergola covered deck enjoying gorgeous views of the greenbelt. Minutes to Hwy 121,mall, restraunts, fittness center. Walking distance to schools and church.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Lakeland Drive have any available units?
5400 Lakeland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Lakeland Drive have?
Some of 5400 Lakeland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Lakeland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Lakeland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Lakeland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Lakeland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5400 Lakeland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Lakeland Drive offers parking.
Does 5400 Lakeland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Lakeland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Lakeland Drive have a pool?
No, 5400 Lakeland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Lakeland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5400 Lakeland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Lakeland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Lakeland Drive has units with dishwashers.

