5400 Lakeland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great location and schools! Upgraded home on an oversized Golf Course lot with water views in Plantation Resort! Soaring entry, wood floors, plantation shutters, wrought iron spindle staircase & fresh paint. Family Room w-gas log fireplace enjoys views of the backyard. kitchen boasts granite cntrs, new s-steel double ovens, gas cooking & stone backsplsh. Master Suite down w-dual sinks, jetted tub & frameless shower. 2nd floor offers Game Room w-large balcony & oversized bedrms. Relax outdoors on the covered patio & pergola covered deck enjoying gorgeous views of the greenbelt. Minutes to Hwy 121,mall, restraunts, fittness center. Walking distance to schools and church.