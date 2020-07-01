All apartments in Frisco
Location

5044 Apache Circle, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 stry covered proch on cul de sac custom iron stair rail Exc off w oak trim on walls and ceiling, hdscraped flrs, detailed trim throughout granite tops ss under-mount sink ORB faucets, SS Appliances granite mstr tops with his and her copper sinks walk in closets huge media rm upstairs jack and jill bath up lrg master down formal living room formal dining room dry var 3 c garage shows well owner is broker must have renters insurance 300k liability. The light carpet is in process of being replaced, it has been ordered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Apache Circle have any available units?
5044 Apache Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Apache Circle have?
Some of 5044 Apache Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Apache Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Apache Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Apache Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5044 Apache Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5044 Apache Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5044 Apache Circle offers parking.
Does 5044 Apache Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 Apache Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Apache Circle have a pool?
No, 5044 Apache Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5044 Apache Circle have accessible units?
No, 5044 Apache Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Apache Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5044 Apache Circle has units with dishwashers.

