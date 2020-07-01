5044 Apache Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 stry covered proch on cul de sac custom iron stair rail Exc off w oak trim on walls and ceiling, hdscraped flrs, detailed trim throughout granite tops ss under-mount sink ORB faucets, SS Appliances granite mstr tops with his and her copper sinks walk in closets huge media rm upstairs jack and jill bath up lrg master down formal living room formal dining room dry var 3 c garage shows well owner is broker must have renters insurance 300k liability. The light carpet is in process of being replaced, it has been ordered.