All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 5005 Plantation Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
5005 Plantation Lane
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM

5005 Plantation Lane

5005 Plantation Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5005 Plantation Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Imagine living in a Gold Standard 5 Star Neighborhood that enjoys Tennis Courts, Play Grounds, Swimming Pools, Covered Toddler Pool, and The Golf Club's Championship golf course which is The centerpiece to the Plantation Resort master planned community! Enjoy easy access to Dallas Pkwy (DNT) & Sam Rayburn Pkwy (121) to partake in a Frisco Rough Riders baseball, FC Dallas Soccer game or an evening at The Star. This beautiful home possesses a well designed floor plan, a fabulous kitchen and breakfast nook that looks into a light-filled family living area with fireplace and a wall of windows with Great Views of the Golf Course. 4th bedroom on Level 1 is optional study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Plantation Lane have any available units?
5005 Plantation Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Plantation Lane have?
Some of 5005 Plantation Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Plantation Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Plantation Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Plantation Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Plantation Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 5005 Plantation Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Plantation Lane offers parking.
Does 5005 Plantation Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Plantation Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Plantation Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5005 Plantation Lane has a pool.
Does 5005 Plantation Lane have accessible units?
No, 5005 Plantation Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Plantation Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Plantation Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District