5005 Plantation Lane

Imagine living in a Gold Standard 5 Star Neighborhood that enjoys Tennis Courts, Play Grounds, Swimming Pools, Covered Toddler Pool, and The Golf Club's Championship golf course which is The centerpiece to the Plantation Resort master planned community! Enjoy easy access to Dallas Pkwy (DNT) & Sam Rayburn Pkwy (121) to partake in a Frisco Rough Riders baseball, FC Dallas Soccer game or an evening at The Star. This beautiful home possesses a well designed floor plan, a fabulous kitchen and breakfast nook that looks into a light-filled family living area with fireplace and a wall of windows with Great Views of the Golf Course. 4th bedroom on Level 1 is optional study.