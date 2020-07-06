4871 Voyager Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous 2 story home in the Lakes on Legacy in Frisco! - Gorgeous 2 story home in the Lakes On Legacy subdivision! Open floorplan with beautiful kitchen. Enjoy an amazing backyard living with a stone fireplace and built grill. 2nd floor offers game room-theater room. Perfect to watch movies and play games. Beautiful entryway with stunning staircases. Private office with french doors. Large rear entry 3 car garage with security gate and privacy fencing. Easy commutes, desirable schools with shopping, dining, and recreation nearby. Enjoy the community pool on our hot summer nights. Call to view today!

*pets case by case-call office*



No Pets Allowed



