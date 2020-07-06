All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 4871 Voyager Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
4871 Voyager Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

4871 Voyager Dr

4871 Voyager Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4871 Voyager Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous 2 story home in the Lakes on Legacy in Frisco! - Gorgeous 2 story home in the Lakes On Legacy subdivision! Open floorplan with beautiful kitchen. Enjoy an amazing backyard living with a stone fireplace and built grill. 2nd floor offers game room-theater room. Perfect to watch movies and play games. Beautiful entryway with stunning staircases. Private office with french doors. Large rear entry 3 car garage with security gate and privacy fencing. Easy commutes, desirable schools with shopping, dining, and recreation nearby. Enjoy the community pool on our hot summer nights. Call to view today!
*pets case by case-call office*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4871 Voyager Dr have any available units?
4871 Voyager Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4871 Voyager Dr have?
Some of 4871 Voyager Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4871 Voyager Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4871 Voyager Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4871 Voyager Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4871 Voyager Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4871 Voyager Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4871 Voyager Dr offers parking.
Does 4871 Voyager Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4871 Voyager Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4871 Voyager Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4871 Voyager Dr has a pool.
Does 4871 Voyager Dr have accessible units?
No, 4871 Voyager Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4871 Voyager Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4871 Voyager Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District