Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

STUNNING 5 bed rm 4 bath Sotherby Custom Home. Loaded with upgrades! In highly sought after Estates on Legacy sub. Gourmet Kitchen w dbl ovens, granite, SS appl. Hard woods through out most of 1st floor. Beautiful stone patio with 20' Pergola. Radiant barrier and solar screens. Gorgeous family room pre-wired w surround sound, double mantel fireplace. Master and guest bedroom down stairs. Large Game room and media upstarts. FANTASTIC Floor plan! Great Location. This one is a must see!