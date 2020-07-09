4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning home offers gorgeous curb appeal, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private study with nearly all rooms having spectacular front and back yard views of tall, mature shade trees. Perfectly located across from the running track of the Elementary and Middle schools in the Award-Winning Frisco ISD. You will love the light and bright open floorplan for entertaining with a large kitchen featuring a gas cooktop, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and an abundance of cabinets and counter space. The Master Suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Mowing and landscaping included with rent! Minutes from Hwy 121, Dallas North Tollway, Stonebriar Mall and Shops at Legacy. Pets are case-by-case.

**Lessee to verify all information.