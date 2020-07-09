All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr

4508 Ruth Borschardt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4508 Ruth Borschardt Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This stunning home offers gorgeous curb appeal, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a private study with nearly all rooms having spectacular front and back yard views of tall, mature shade trees. Perfectly located across from the running track of the Elementary and Middle schools in the Award-Winning Frisco ISD. You will love the light and bright open floorplan for entertaining with a large kitchen featuring a gas cooktop, refrigerator, built-in microwave, and an abundance of cabinets and counter space. The Master Suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Mowing and landscaping included with rent! Minutes from Hwy 121, Dallas North Tollway, Stonebriar Mall and Shops at Legacy. Pets are case-by-case.
**Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr have any available units?
4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr have?
Some of 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr offers parking.
Does 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr have a pool?
No, 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr have accessible units?
No, 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Ruth Borchardt Dr has units with dishwashers.

