4121 Sechrist Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:48 PM

4121 Sechrist Drive

4121 Sechrist Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4121 Sechrist Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Elegant 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Frisco, Texas. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and separate tub and shower. The home includes a beautiful fireplace in the main room that feeds into a large open-concept kitchen with plenty of counter space and luxury appliances. Two car garage at the bottom of the unit. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Sechrist Drive have any available units?
4121 Sechrist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Sechrist Drive have?
Some of 4121 Sechrist Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Sechrist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Sechrist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Sechrist Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Sechrist Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Sechrist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4121 Sechrist Drive offers parking.
Does 4121 Sechrist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4121 Sechrist Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Sechrist Drive have a pool?
No, 4121 Sechrist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Sechrist Drive have accessible units?
No, 4121 Sechrist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Sechrist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Sechrist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

