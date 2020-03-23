4121 Sechrist Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Elegant 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Frisco, Texas. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and separate tub and shower. The home includes a beautiful fireplace in the main room that feeds into a large open-concept kitchen with plenty of counter space and luxury appliances. Two car garage at the bottom of the unit. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok!

Contact us to schedule a showing.