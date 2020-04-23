4023 Truman Drive

Amenities

Wonderfully updated light, bright and move-in ready family home in popular Heritage Lakes gated community with pools, lazy river, club house, golf, walking trails and more. Wide-plank wood floors throughout most of downstairs. Master suite with sitting area plus a second bedroom downstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Updated master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, two vanity areas and large walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find a huge game room, two additional bedrooms with two full baths and a media room which could also be a 5th bedroom. Covered patio out back. Don't miss the oversized garage as well as the under the garage storm shelter! Plantation shutters & more