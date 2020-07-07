All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 3906 Navarro Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
3906 Navarro Way
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:19 AM

3906 Navarro Way

3906 Navaro Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3906 Navaro Way, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Just recently renovated! This Frisco home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and two car garage. Beautifully updated modern style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters that connects with the formal dining! New hardwoods throughout! Also fresh paint, new carpet and new decorative light fixtures! Spacious living area with a gas burning fireplace. Formal living area with nice large windows. Study downstairs or could be additional bedroom. Game room or 3rd living area upstairs along with secondary bedrooms. There is abundance of natural light throughout. This home is minutes away from the The Star, recently developed for the Dallas Cowboys training center with restaurants and shopping! FriscoISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Navarro Way have any available units?
3906 Navarro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Navarro Way have?
Some of 3906 Navarro Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Navarro Way currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Navarro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Navarro Way pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Navarro Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3906 Navarro Way offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Navarro Way offers parking.
Does 3906 Navarro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Navarro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Navarro Way have a pool?
No, 3906 Navarro Way does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Navarro Way have accessible units?
No, 3906 Navarro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Navarro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Navarro Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District