3906 Navarro Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Just recently renovated! This Frisco home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths and two car garage. Beautifully updated modern style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters that connects with the formal dining! New hardwoods throughout! Also fresh paint, new carpet and new decorative light fixtures! Spacious living area with a gas burning fireplace. Formal living area with nice large windows. Study downstairs or could be additional bedroom. Game room or 3rd living area upstairs along with secondary bedrooms. There is abundance of natural light throughout. This home is minutes away from the The Star, recently developed for the Dallas Cowboys training center with restaurants and shopping! FriscoISD!