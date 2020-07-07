All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:12 PM

3804 Tunstall Drive

3804 Tunstall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Tunstall Dr, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Adorable DR Horton built home for lease in West Frisco. Open floor plan allows for a spacious feel. Comfortable kitchen has granite countertops, ss appliances, 42 inch cabinets and a chef's gas range with 5 burners. Living room has sturdy engineering hardwood floors and corner fireplace. Roomy master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms for privacy and master bath has a garden tub perfect for soaking after a long day. Master bath also features dual sinks and a separate stand up shower and walk in closet. Cute covered front porch and covered back patio for grilling this summer. Fridge and washer and dryer stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Tunstall Drive have any available units?
3804 Tunstall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Tunstall Drive have?
Some of 3804 Tunstall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Tunstall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Tunstall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Tunstall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Tunstall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 3804 Tunstall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Tunstall Drive offers parking.
Does 3804 Tunstall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3804 Tunstall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Tunstall Drive have a pool?
No, 3804 Tunstall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Tunstall Drive have accessible units?
No, 3804 Tunstall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Tunstall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Tunstall Drive has units with dishwashers.

