3804 Tunstall Drive

Adorable DR Horton built home for lease in West Frisco. Open floor plan allows for a spacious feel. Comfortable kitchen has granite countertops, ss appliances, 42 inch cabinets and a chef's gas range with 5 burners. Living room has sturdy engineering hardwood floors and corner fireplace. Roomy master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms for privacy and master bath has a garden tub perfect for soaking after a long day. Master bath also features dual sinks and a separate stand up shower and walk in closet. Cute covered front porch and covered back patio for grilling this summer. Fridge and washer and dryer stay!