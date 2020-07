Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage volleyball court

This Is A Village Builders Home With Everything Included.. Freshly Painted & Deep Cleaned, Granite Countertops, Natural Gas Cooktop, Custom Cabinets, Huge Island, Study with Custom Built In Cabinetry, Covered Rear Porch.. This Home Has Over 2700 Square Feet All On 1 Story.. The Community Offers A Large Pool With A Lazy River, Golf, Playground, Park, Sand Volleyball, Walking Trails & Best Of All Home Owners Fees Are Included In The Price Of Rent..